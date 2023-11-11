Posted in: Dangen Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alina Of The Arena, Pinix Games

Alina Of The Arena Receives Late-November Console Release Date

Console players will soon be able to enjoy Alina Of The Arena, as the game will finally be coming to all three major platforms.

Article Summary "Alina Of The Arena" console release set for November 23, 2023.

Indie hit combines roguelike deckbuilding with hex-based tactics.

Experience intense gladiator battles with strategic card play.

Unlock weapons, upgrades, and cards to conquer the arena.

Indie game developer Pinix Games and publisher Dangen Entertainment confirmed that Alina Of The Arena is coming to consoles later this month. Originally released by IndieArk for PC back in 2022, the game has earned praise for the mix of roguelike mechanics and deckbuilding tactics. You're getting the full game, with all the bells and whistles released for it since October 2022, ready to play for all three major consoles. Enjoy the info and trailer below, as the game will be released on November 23, 2023.

"Alina Of The Arena draws gameplay inspiration from "Slay The Spire" and "Into The Breach," blending roguelike elements of deckbuilding, hex-based tactics, equipment management, and power-ups into a thrilling strategic experience, all wrapped in a 2D gladiator aesthetic. Successive fights are confined to a battle-ridden arena and resemble a do-or-die, tough-as-nails position-based RPG battle every time. The core of Alina Of The Arena gameplay lies in its intense hex-based tactical gameplay, immersing players in the heat of battle that will challenge the best of players. Gather weapons tossed into the arena by the crowd, utilize spoils earned from battle to purchase new weapons and accessories, such as swords, bows, axes, and amulets."

"You can further upgrade your equipment or acquire powerful new cards. Players are encouraged to master the art of high-risk, high-reward strategy with a wide array of unique cards to land massive damage, avoid or absorb incoming attacks, and even outmaneuver and deceive adversaries, pitting them against each other. With successive runs, players are able to unlock new starting builds, permanent upgrades, unique equipment, and more as they try to outlast their way up the arena. Each level string contains Battles, Elite Battles, Shops, Events, and more, building up to a huge showdown with the area Champion, sure to rile up the raucous crowd and net massive loot. What fate awaits Alina at the end?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!