Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Frieza & Ginyu

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from the set featuring some of the series' most memorable villains.

To the left, we have a card featuring Frieza lunging at us, dogs out. Frieza shows how high he can count on that weird ass foot of his as he lunges toward us, power swirling around him in his (at the time) final form. To the right, we have Captain Ginyu, who went from this form to the unfortunate downgrade (power-wise, at least) to a frog's body. That goes to show us, if we are trying to switch bodies with someone, be very careful with the aim. That is a solid life lesson right there.

