Manifold Garden Will Release Physical Edition & Vinyl Soundtrack

William Chyr Studio announced today they will be releasing a physical version of Manifold Garden along with a vinyl soundtrack. The company is working with iam8bity to produce the album, just in time for the PS5 release of the game on May 20th. The team will also be doing physical copies of the game for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, both of them being region-free releases, which are currently estimated to be released sometime in Q3 2021. As for the album, this will be a double vinyl featuring 27 atmospheric tracks, including two that are exclusive to this version, from composer Laryssa Okada. You can read more about it below as this will be a limited pressing of 1,000 units for $45 a pop, which will come out in Q1 2022.

The power of music is that it can transport us to different worlds, expose us to new visions, opening our minds to possibilities that would have otherwise been written off as impossible by way of logic or invention. Sound is a peculiar thing, though, because it's easy play with the familiar, yet so much more difficult to poke around in peculiar audioscapes. That's precisely what composer Laryssa Okada does well with the Manifold Garden soundtrack – blending together audio goodness, making you cozy and comfortable, then introducing alien acoustics that elevate you to a place of brave new discovery. It's a score that is understated yet ambitious, mixed as if it were recorded in an otherworldly cathedral, giving it a sincerely incredible vibe that might just inspire an epiphany or two. Frankly, so will the awe-inspiring pop-up gatefold, complimenting the complexity of the tracks contained on wax with mind-bending brilliance that will hold your imagination captive every single time you open it.