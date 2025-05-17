Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: LKLM Games, Mansion of a Million Monsters

Mansion Of A Million Monsters Announced For Steam

Mansion Of A Million Monsters has been announced for Steam, as you fight wacky monsters in a mansion full of disasterous traps

Article Summary Mansion of a Million Monsters brings cartoon-style monster mystery action to Steam from LKLM Games.

Explore a wacky mansion packed with traps, clues, animatronics, and classic horror monsters to defeat.

Solve cases solo or with up to 4-player local co-op in randomized or story-driven mansion modes.

Interrogate suspects, collect clues, unmask the Monster of the Week, and survive chaotic chases!

Indie game developer and publisher LKLM Games has announced that their latest title, Mansion of a Million Monsters, is coming to Steam. This game feels like a throwback to the era of animated PC and console titles where it feels like you're in a cartoon as you play. This particular title will have you exploring a wacky mansion full of classic horror monsters, as you attempt to defeat them and their minions while avoiding traps, suspects, and animatronics. The game has no release date yet, but you can check out the first trailer while we wait for them to reveal more.

Mansion of a Million Monsters

Explore a wacky cartoon mansion chock full of fiendish animatronics, dastardly traps, and zany suspects! Will you crack the case and unmask the Monster of the Week, before it gets you? In Story Mode, investigate and fight your way through several cases to unravel the mystery of Orchard Mansion. Each case features a different Monster of the Week with its own set of abilities and minions, along with a unique cast of suspects and map layout to keep things fresh. In Mixed-Up Mansion Mode, the mansion layout, suspects, and clues are randomized to mix up the way you play! Solve the case solo or with up to four players in local co-op!

Explore the Mansion: Explore a winding and wacky mansion as you hunt for clues on your adventure. But watch out! These halls are filled with all sorts of devious traps and animatronic enemies!

Explore a winding and wacky mansion as you hunt for clues on your adventure. But watch out! These halls are filled with all sorts of devious traps and animatronic enemies! Investigate the Case: Get to the bottom of the mystery by interrogating a zany cast of suspects! As you find more clues, they divulge more information! Find the suspect's rooms and sniff out the clues. Beat puzzley minigames to add evidence to your clue journal! But things can't be that easy…as you collect clues, the Monster of the Week will appear periodically to chase you away!

Get to the bottom of the mystery by interrogating a zany cast of suspects! As you find more clues, they divulge more information! Find the suspect's rooms and sniff out the clues. Beat puzzley minigames to add evidence to your clue journal! But things can't be that easy…as you collect clues, the Monster of the Week will appear periodically to chase you away! Unmask the Monster: Dracula, the Werewolf, the Mummy, and more prowl the halls of Orchard Mansion! Get enough clues and the Monster of the Week appears! YIKES! The Monster appears multiple times throughout their episode, each time meaner than last! Find enough clues to incriminate the culprit, set your trap, and defeat the Monster for one last time to finally unmask it!

