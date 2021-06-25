Manticore Games Offers A Tesla Model 3 In New Game Competition

Manticore Games has announced a brand new competition happening right now with the Core Invitational Game Jam – Summer 2021. The event will give game developers who use their Core system to create new and incredible games from scratch the chance to win some amazing prizes. This time around they have their biggest prize pool ever as they are offering over $140k in prizes, which includes a brand-new Tesla Model 3! We have more details on the competition below.

Applications to compete in this month-long game jam can be submitted starting now and running through July 18.All experienced individuals and teams of game devs, modders and UGC specialists are encouraged to apply, even if they don't have any experience creating content in Core. To add to the value of joining the Invitational, Manticore is also granting the 50 accepted entrants/teams immediate access to the platform's Perks Program. This program allows creators on Core to earn money from their games.

Creators can apply for the Core Invitational – Summer 2021 starting now through July 18, by heading over to to this site. Interested, but haven't begun your foray into game creation just yet? Manticore has also announced the Core Game Creator Bootcamps, starting this summer. Each Bootcamp consists of a three-week online program that teaches everything you need to release a successful online multiplayer game. Bootcamp students learn through hands-on workshops, daily training sessions led by professional developers, and a talented community of like-minded creators.

Categories and prizes include:

Best Overall: Tesla Model 3 (or cash equivalent of $45,000 if the winner is based outside of the continental U.S)

Best Tycoon/Simulation Game: $10,000

Best RPG: $10,000

Best Genre Mash-Up: $10,000

Best Game Remaster: $10,000

Special Awards: