MapleStory Launches Neo: Light's Wrath, Part Two

This past week, Nexon released the latest addition to MapleStory as players can finally experience Neo: Light's Wrath, Part Two. This new chapter of the game throws you head first into a new desert area called Hotel Arcus, which comes with a bevy of new quests available to players level 270 and above. The update also adds the new Boss Seren and continues the Neo Castle, Tera Burning, and Burning World Events you left off with. We have the details from the devs for you here as the update is available right now.

Hidden secrets of the ancient gods will be unveiled in the Hotel Arcus desert area which has opened for players who have reached Level 270 and have completed the 5th job advancement along with the "[Cernium (After)] Defensive Tactics" quest. Following clues from the ancient gods will reveal the mysteries of the Hotel Arcus, offering a series of quests that will reward players with the Sacred Symbol: Arcus upon completion. After all Hotel Arcus quests are completed players can perform daily quests for Archelon in the Hotel Arcus Saloon that will reward Sacred Symbol: Arcus.

With the battle at Cernium at its end, Seren has emerged as god incarnate, wielding the power of the ancient gods. Players level 265 who have completed the 5th job advancement along with the "[Cernium (After)] Defensive Tactics" quest are able to test their strength against the powerful new boss Seren by entering a special portal in the Cernium Royal Palace Main Hall. By defeating Seren, players have the chance to earn Mitra's Nodestone and Mitra's Rage Emblem, part of the Pitched Boss Set. Mitra's Nodestone unlocks the Solar Crest skill when used and Mitra's Rage Emblem provides +40 primary stat/secondary stat for your class and +5 Attack/Magic Attack. Mitra's Rage is tradable until equipped and can be equipped at level 200.

MapleStory Neo Castle Event: Neo Castle is an area shrouded in mystery and was formed when Maple World and Grandis World combined, creating a space to enjoy a series of new events and mini-games including new ways to earn NEO currency with the following features and shops available: