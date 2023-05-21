Maquette Will Officially Launch On Nintendo Switch On May 25th Maquette will finally see a release on the Nintendo Switch as the creative puzzler comes to the platform this Thursday.

Annapurna Interactive and developer Graceful Decay both confirmed this past week that Maquette would be released for the Nintendo Switch on May 25th. The game has been out since March 2021 and has already been released for PC and PlayStation consoles. Featuring a voice cast including Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel as lead characters Kenzie and Michael, who lead you through the game's puzzles and oddly connected storyline. As far as we can tell, this will be the exact same game as both those versions, with all the updates and improvements added over time, so Switch users have the exact same experience. You can check out how the game will play in the video down below as the game will be released this Thursday.

"Maquette takes place in a world nested inside of itself recursively. It's an idea much easier to understand if you see it in action, but here's a thought experiment we can do right now to try and convey the idea. Imagine that for this experiment, the entirety of Maquette's game world is just a house, and every player action happens inside that house. Now imagine there's a small model of that house sitting on a coffee table in the living room. If you look inside the house, you'll see exactly what's on the real house as a smaller version. But these are not two different houses — they are both instances of the same world living simultaneously, so the world is nested inside of itself. Now, because of this, if you run to open the front door of the house and then return to the model, you'll see the model's front door will also be open. Conversely, if you use your finger to close the model's door, you'll hear the real house's front door slam shut at the same time."

