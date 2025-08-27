Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Amazon Games Montreal, March of Giants

March Of Giants Will Hold New Closed Alpha Session

New information has been released about Amazon Games' latest title, March of Giants, as the game will hold a Closed Alpha soon

Article Summary March of Giants Closed Alpha runs September 2-10 on Steam for players in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

This free-to-play MOBA lets you command Giants leading massive armies on early 1900s fantasy battlefields.

Unique game mechanics include commanding thousands of soldiers and deploying powerful Battleworks.

Fifteen different playable Giants will be available, with new unlocks tied to in-game progression.

Amazon Games has released new information this week about their latest game, March of Giants, as the team confirmed a Closed Alpha will be happening. In case you haven't heard of the game yet, this is a new free-to-play wartime MOBA title being created by Amazon Games Montreal for PC. The Alpha will be taking place from September 2-10 on Steam, as players in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can head over to the page and request access for a chance to be chosen to play it. We have more details about the game and the test for you here.

March of Giants

Set in a ravaged urban battlefield filled with marvels of science and magic, and grounded in the technology of the early 1900s, players take the role of towering Giants in the final battle of a century-long conflict. As a War MOBA, March of Giants deals directly with military themes, allowing players to command thousands of soldiers in battle within the strategic framework of competitive MOBA gameplay. The game introduces unique mechanics to the MOBA genre, including:

Play As a Giant: Dominate the frontlines as a towering war commander with unique abilities in 4v4 battles

Dominate the frontlines as a towering war commander with unique abilities in 4v4 battles Lead Your Soldiers: Command thousands of battle-ready soldiers to rally at your side or direct them to crush your enemies

Command thousands of battle-ready soldiers to rally at your side or direct them to crush your enemies Deploy Battleworks: Strategize, build, and outsmart opponents with tactical structures that help fight enemy Giants and defend your towers

Closed Alpha

The Closed Alpha will focus on gathering player feedback and testing core gameplay elements and technical stability, as the development team continues to refine the experience before expanding to wide-scale testing. This first test is limited to PC players in North America and will be available exclusively in English, with more regions and tests planned for the future. During the Closed Alpha, players will have access to a roster of 15 Giants, each with unique abilities that reward tactical play. Players can select from 10 Giants initially, with the rest unlocking as they progress through the gameplay experience.

