Mario Golf: Super Rush Headlines The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Nintendo revealed their plans for the next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup as you'll be headed to the green with Mario Golf: Super Rush. Just like in previous cups that have happened, you'll have a few days this weekend to rack up as many points as you can to unlock some special items for the game themed around the latest Mario sports title. But once the event is over, you won't be able to snag these items again. (Well.. until the company decides to do another special second chance version like they've done before, but that's another story.) You can check out the details below.

This week's Tetris 99 22nd Maximus Cup event gives you the chance to earn an in-game theme based on the Mario Golf: Super Rush game. With the Tetris 99 game on the Nintendo Switch system, you'll be able to challenge yourself to clear the most lines and score big against a crowd of speedy contestants. The Tetris 99 22nd Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on July 9 to 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Mario Golf: Super Rush.

As the Tetriminos fall faster and faster, you'll need to think quickly on your feet and wedge those falling blocks in strategic locations. Can you survive the hazards sent your way by your competitors and dash your way to victory in the latest Maximus Cup? Be sure to deploy every Tetris technique in your (golf) bag of tricks – you can do it, champ!