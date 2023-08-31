Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, rayman

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Releases New Rayman DLC

Ubisoft has released the last DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, as Rayman in the Phantom Show is available for download.

Ubisoft has finally released the final DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, as players can now download Rayman in the Phantom Show. This last piece of content for the tactical RPG will bring in one of the company's most iconic stars from the past and has made him a new character you can play alongside the Rabbids versions of the iconic Nintendo characters. You'll have an entirely new land to explore with new abilities and some new enemies to encounter. All to save another piece of the universe from tyranny. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the content is available now.

"This last DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope introduces new mechanics, environments, and a new playable character: the one and only Rayman. In this brand-new adventure, separate from the main game's storyline, players will control Rayman, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Mario as they discover the dramatic Space Opera Network, an uncanny TV studio full of props and easter eggs. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle players will be happy to meet again an old "friend," the Phantom, now reconverted as a studio director beyond any reproach."

"Players will explore various TV sets inspired by different movie genres, full of references from Rayman's history. As they are progressively restoring the TV studio's rating, they will soon find out that nothing is as it seems when it comes to TV, especially when the Phantom is involved. During battles, this new adventure will provide tons of new tactical possibilities as Rayman's legendary costumes are back to increase even more tactical possibilities. Players can leverage the Vortex and Rocket costumes to be stylish and efficient. Indeed, this is the "Grand Premiere," and the Phantom will rate the player's performance after every battle – so they better be efficient and make a good impression!"

