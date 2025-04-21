Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alliance Arts, Marisa of Liartop Mountain, UnknownX

Marisa of Liartop Mountain Announced For September Release

The new adventure RPG Marisa of Liartop Mountain has been announced, with the team aiming to release it this September

Tackle the choices of Shrine Maiden Reimu in a captivating journey inspired by classic gamebooks.

Interact with beloved Touhou characters as you face choices that impact the game's branching narrative.

Explore diverse locales and decide Reimu's path. Your decisions and dice rolls shape multiple endings!

Indie game developer UnknownX and publisher Alliance Arts have revealed their latest game, Marisa of Liartop Mountain, and confirmed a release date. This is an all-new adventure RPG in which all of your choices are made with the roll of the dice, and depending on what you get, the path the story will take will be determined. Theoretically giving you endless possibilities as you explore a magical book where one of your friends has disappeared into. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game is currently set for a Steam released on September 19, 2025.

Marisa of Liartop Mountain

Across a page-turning journey reminiscent of classic gamebooks, navigate Shrine Maiden Reimu's search for Marisa's whereabouts across the Japan-inspired land of Gensokyo. Decide destiny with every dice roll in Marisa of Liartop Mountain's branching narrative. Take heed of input provided from four additional Touhou heroines from the Scarlet Devil Mansion series — Remilia, Flandre, Sakuya, and Patchouli — who voice their opinions on Reimu's every action through five adventurous chapters. Will Reimu follow their advice, or trust her gut on which path to take?

Explore wondrous locales including eccentric libraries, barren deserts, peculiar circuses, and much more. Which direction will Reimu go? Many forks await on the surreal road ahead. Encounter enemies along the way, and decide between fight or flight as each decision leads down different paths, growing the story arc in a new direction and leading to multiple endings. The adventure progresses with the player's discovery and wit but you may encounter monsters. Win, or lose – it depends on the dice rolls. You can enjoy both the feel of playing an analog game on a tabletop, and the high tempo and comfortable experience that only a digital game can offer. The choices after leveling up will affect the progression and playstyle.

