Marvel Contest Of Champions Celebrate Pride In Latest Update

Kabam has a new update released for Marvel Contest Of Champions as they mark both Pride and having 250 characters in the game.

Kabam released a new update for Marvel Contest Of Champions this week, celebrating Pride as well as having 250 different heroes within the game. The game has a new event for you to take on that will keep you busy and learning how to coordinate your attacks, as "Attack of the Spider Bots" is running now and making things near unbearable for everyone as tons of bots have been making their way to Earth through special portals. The team is also taking time to celebrate Pride in the game, as they have released this brand-new piece of artwork featuring characters from the game that fall under the LBGTQIA+ banner. They also released a special trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom.

Attack Of The Spider-Bots

An Inter-Dimensional Portal has opened up the Multiverse right here in The Battlerealm. Pouring through this portal are out of control, mechanical SPIDER-BOTS! These mechanical critters were stuck in self-replicating mode, creating hundreds of thousands of themselves. Spider-Man (Miles Morales) has disabled the self-replicating feature, but now he needs your help! The Spider-Bots have been contained to one sector of the Battlerealm, but there's no telling how long they can be kept quarantined there. Enter the Metal Infestation Side-Quest and gather up as many Bots as possible. Return them to the Spider-Exchange Store and claim rewards for all your hard work.

Celebrating Pride in Marvel Contest of Champions

Just as the wide multiversal world of The Battlerealm provides countless opportunities for adventure, it also is home to Champions who express all the many wonderful ways of love! For Pride Month we're going to showcase some of our LGBTQIA+ Champions by adding them to your team and giving you a glimpse at their backstories! Tune in each week to add these featured 4-Star Champions to your roster!

