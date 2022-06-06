Marvel Contest Of Champions Celebrates Pride Month With New Additions

Kabam has released a new update this week for Marvel Contest Of Champions as the game will be celebrating Pride Month in its own way. First off, the team has partnered with comic artist Derek Charm to create the custom wallpaper you see below featuring many of Marvel's fan-favorite LGBTQIA2+ heroes. In addition to this, the game has introduced two new Champions to the mix as you'll be able to now play as Wiccan and Hulkling, which you can get for free by logging in between June 8th and July 6th. The game is also hyping up the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel as Kamala Khan will join all rosters of new and existing Summoners, absolutely free for players who download and log in between June 8th and July 20th. Here's some added details on the new additions.

America Chavez has some new friends arriving in The Contest and she wants to make sure that the Summoner is up to the challenge of showing off what The Battlerealm has to offer! Each week you'll be able to fight alongside Wiccan and Hulking as they add some power to your fights as Stirkers! Take advantage of your new friends' powers as they offer a helping hand in all the challenges you'll face. Show you have what it takes to become America's All Stars!

Wiccan: William "Billy" Kaplan is the reincarnated son of Scarlet Witch that had been magically created through Chaos Magic but later dispelled. Not long after Billy discovered his powers he was recruited into the New Avengers. Initially he had chosen to name himself after Thor and adopted the super hero identity of the Asgardian, but as he matured as a hero and developed more as his own person he changed his code-name to Wiccan.

Hulkling: Growing up, Theodore "Teddy" Altman thought he was simply a mutant with shapeshifting and super-strength. Then one day he was hunted down by Super-Skrull and informed that not only was he actually a hybrid of the Kree and Skrull races, he was also a member of the Skrull rowyal family. As time passed, Teddy claimed his role as the once and future King of Space, emperor of the united Kree/Skrull alliance, and wielder of the mythical star-sword, Excelsior.