Marvel Contest Of Champions Releases QuANTum Content Preparing for the next MCU film, Marvel Contest Of Champions has added a new Ant-Man update with several new additions.

Kabam has released a brand new update for Marvel Contest Of Champions as they prepare for Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania to be released. Two new characters have been added to the mix to take on Kang The Conquerer, as players will be able to fight as Cassie Lang and a future version of Ant-Man. We're kind of surprised an event wasn't tied to this, but there's still time for that to happen. Also surprised there's no new versions of Kang or The Wasp. You can read about both characters below and check out the latest trailer for the game, showing both of them off in action, as Cassie Lang will arrive in-game on February 16th, and the future version of Ant-Man will drop on March 2nd.

"Big trouble is brewing in this little corner of The Battlerealm, but luckily Ant-Man is here to investigate along with his Daughter, Cassie Lang! Pym Labs and the Quantum Realm are in danger, and a strange visitor from the future is claiming to be an Ant-Man who has arrived to help! Will Cassie find a friend or foe in this family bonding time gone wrong?"

"Cassie Lang is a little girl doing big things in the Contest! As the daughter of the Ant-man, she has access to revolutionary Pym Particle Technology. Cassie's specialized Pym Suit allows her to grow and shrink in size to deal big damage whenever her opponent thinks they've got Cassie underneath their boot! Dr. Zayn Asghar is an Ant-Man of the future and the brilliant inventor of the nano-ant swarm; microbots created to restore the collapsing climate. With the help of Doctor Doom's Time Platform, a troupe of Ant-Men, and Zayn's unceasing determination, his voyage through time may be the key to ending the global crisis of Zayn's timeline."