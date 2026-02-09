Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: blue marvel, m'baku, marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals 2026 Black History Month Plans

Marvel Contest of Champions have revealed their plans for Black History Month this year with the addition of two new heroes

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates Black History Month 2026 with M'Baku and Blue Marvel additions.

New Central Park event quest teams Blue Marvel and M’Baku in a vibranium and ISO-filled challenge.

Heimdall receives a major gameplay update, enhancing both his attacker and defender abilities.

Squad Builder returns for Lunar New Year with Alliance gifting and a chance to earn 7-Star Heimdall.

Kabam has revealed its plans for Marvel Contest of Champions as it celebrates Black History Month in 2026. Players will see two new characters as M'Baku and Blue Marvel will join the game on February 12 and February 26, respectively. The game also has some new events and content to experience. We have more developer notes below about what you can expect to see.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Black History Month 2026

This month MCoC is welcoming the formidable leader of the Jabari Tribe M'BAKU along with war veteran, all-star football player, and living anti-matter containment unit Blue Marvel The Contest of Champions is home to a diverse gathering of Super Heroes from every possible background and origin. With over 300 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and villains such as Captain America (Sam Wilson), Jabari Panther, Killmonger, Patriot, Photon, Prowler, and more.

M'Baku The charismatic and formidable leader of the Jabari Tribe, is one of Wakanda's most powerful warriors and a frequent rival of T'Challa. He is a traditionalist, a worshipper of the White Gorilla, Ghekre, living with his tribe in the isolated mountains away from the rest of Wakanda due to ideological differences. He and his tribe reject the technological progress embraced by T'Challa's leadership. Though often seen challenging T'Challa's rule, ultimately his motivations stem from a deep belief in maintaining Wakanda's ancient traditions. Blue Marvel Adam Brashear had always been a prodigy—a college football star with multiple Ph.D.s who earned two Silver Stars serving as a Marine in the Korean War. While leading Project: Perseus, an attempt to harness the power of antimatter, Adam and his fellow Marine Conner Sims were caught in a reactor explosion. Conner was vaporized, but the reaction stabilized within Adam's body, granting him the amazing powers of the Blue Marvel. When his identity as a Black man was revealed in a titanic battle alongside the Avengers, Adam was asked by the President to retire, as the country was not ready for the most powerful man in America to be openly and unapologetically Black. For decades, he obliged, but after losing much of his family in another accident, he has since returned to stand against the ever present threats of the modern world. Heimdall Update

Attacker Summary Gain Vanir Charges through combat that convert to Buffs based on different actions.

Charge Heavy Attacks to make Vanir Buffs indefinite and persistent.

Special Attacks grants Heimdall True Strike.

Special 2 grants Resonance.

Special 3 converts personal Buffs into stronger Passives.

Awakened: Gain an Indestructible Buff when Heimdall would be Knocked Out. Defender Summary Awakened: Heimdall gains Immunity to Fate Seal, and an Indestructible Buff when he would be Knocked Out.

Heimdall has 60% Resistance to Poison and Incinerate effects.

Hitting Heimdall converts his Vanir Charges into Armor Up Buffs.

Heimdall's Special Attacks grant him a True Strike that disables the Attacker's Dexterity Mastery and allows him to Auto-Block.

Special 1 grants Stun Immune, additionally Unstoppable if he has an Armor Up.

Special 2 grants Resonance, additionally Unblockable if he has an Armor Up.

Event Quest – A Walk in the Park Strange influences have turned Central Park into a dense vibranium and ISO-laced forest. The Summoner will need to seek out the scientific mind of BLUE MARVEL and the protection of M'BAKU to keep this park in place. Will friends and foes band together? Or will there be deforestation and destruction?

Side Quest – Lunar New Year Squad Builder Experience a fresh take on the Squad Builder mode, where Champion Factions determine the score! Participating Champions are assigned to 1 of 5 Wuxing element Factions of varying sizes. The smaller the Faction, the more points their Squad groupings are worth. As with the previous run of Squad Builder, there will be a weekly Solo Event which will contain Side Quest rewards, as well as points based on rank for the new Alliance Event. Alliances that are competitive throughout the event will have the chance to play for a 7-Star Heimdall. This time around we are also introducing an Alliance gifting component to the event, where Bronco Tokens can be gifted to Alliance members to gain entry to the energized event entry, where points scored will be tripled. Bronco Tokens will be earned via Weekly Clash Event milestones, with additional tokens being purchasable from the store.

We are introducing a new format for Alliance Quests – Meta Weeks! Meta Weeks are a brand-new, optional event type that will be part of our four-week Alliance Quest (AQ) cycle. Meta Weeks are a sort of blend of regular Alliance Quests and Raid Weeks, in that the format is similar to a standard quest, but like Raids, they will run over the course of a full week. Our first variation of the Meta Week format is The Rampant Evolution Variant. This event is all about celebrating and rewarding those champions who get stronger over time, like Ægon and Guillotine 2099, by making challenging encounters more trivial as you progress!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!