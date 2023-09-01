Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: Gladiator, iron man, marvel

Marvel Contest Of Champions Reveals Gladiator Arriving In Next Update

Kabam is having Gladiator join Marvel Contest Of Champions as the latest hero, while they are giving us a revised version of Iron Man.

Kabam has revealed the next update coming to Marvel Contest Of Champions, as we're getting one new hero and a revision of an established one. First off, the fan-voted champion of Gladiator will be soaring into the game, as one of the few galaxy-related heroes to arrive in the game that isn't a titan or a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, the devs have chosen to give us a remastered version of Iron Man to go with him rather than adding a second and taking from Gladiator's glory. We have more details below on both, as players who already have Iron Man on their roster will get the remaster on September 5; while everyone else can upgrade him on September 28. Meanwhile, Gladiator will be available on September 14.

"Gladiator and Iron Man must team up against the seemingly unstoppable Masters of Evil! Baron Zemo is back, and this time, he's perfected his homemade ISO-Sphere and has set his eyes on conquering The Battlerealm. Can these heroes defeat Zemo without succumbing to the power of the ISO-Sphere? This month, in lieu of a second Champion, we've taken the time to give Iron Man, a Champion that was available when we launched the game in 2014, a total overhaul! He's got a shiny new look, brand-new animations, and a completely overhauled set of abilities! And best of all, if you already have him on your roster, you'll be receiving the upgrade! The new and improved Iron Man will replace the Original Iron Man in-game when you update to v41.1."

"The Summoner's Choice Champion has arrived! After proving his worth as a mighty warrior, Kallark of Strontia took on the mantle of Gladiator and became the renowned leader of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard. Despite the Strontian's near limitless power, he is one of the last of his kind and honors his people's memory by serving as personal bodyguard to the Shi'ar Majestor and Majestrix. He is one of the galaxy's greatest heroes, provided you are aligned with the goals of the Shi'ar Empire."

