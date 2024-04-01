Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Prowler, spider-punk

Marvel Contest Of Champions Reveals Spider-Punk & Prowler

Marvel Contest Of Champions, will be adding two new characters for April 2024, as Spider-Punk and Prowler arrive shortly.

Article Summary Marvel Contest Of Champions Version 44.0 adds Spider-Punk and Prowler.

Prowler arrives in The Contest on April 11, Spider-Punk on April 25.

New content includes King Groot (Deathless) and a fresh Act 8 chapter.

Learn Spider-Punk's backstory and Prowler's heroic transformation.

Kabam revealed two new characters will be coming to Marvel Contest Of Champions, as we're going to be getting both Spider-Punk and Prowler this month. The two of them will come in as part of the Version 44.0 release, also known as "Change The Record," along with King Groot (Deathless), a new chapter to Act 8, an update to Gladiator, and a number of new additions. We have more info on the characters below, and you can read the full patch notes on their website, as Prowler arrives on April 11 and Spider-Punk on April 25.

Marvel Contest Of Champions – Change The Record

Since their own "Web of Fate" seems to be working out, Miles, Peter, and Gwen invite other Spider-People to join The Contest. Spider-Punk eagerly agrees however, he does not travel to The Battlerealm alone. Another Hobie Brown, this one calling themselves Prowler, is ripped into this universe along with him. Is The Contest ready for a double dose of Hobie? Or will this concert of Spiders turn into a multiversal mosh-pit? Find out in Marvel Contest Of Champions – Change The Record.

Prowler

A smart kid with a knack for inventing, Hobie Brown was never taken seriously despite his best efforts. Out of a job and at the end of his rope, he donned the identity of the Prowler and tried to take back control of his life as a villain. But after seeing the damage a life of crime could cause, Hobie quickly realized his mistake and turned things around. Now Hobie wields the name of the Prowler as a source for good, and fights for causes he believes in.

Spider-Punk

Spider-Punk, A.K.A. Hobie Brown, is a hero to many, although he definitely won't be the person to tell you that. After thwarting the totalitarian regime of President Norman "Ozzy" Osborn by bashing in his skull and rocking the V.E.N.O.M. symbiote out of this world, Hobie now cranks the amps to 11 whenever he wants.

King Groot (Deathless)

In years past, Champions from the Death Realm staged an assault on The Battlerealm. Empowered by the Death Stone, Thanos created Nameless, empty versions of the heroes of the Battlerealm. Of these Nameless Champions, a select few were granted malicious will and elevated to become the Deathless, to lead his armies and sow chaos and destruction. King Groot was the second Deathless he created. Rising from the undergrowth of a barren alien forest, the Deathless master of ash conquers all!

