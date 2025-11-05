Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamirror Games, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Tribute Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Explores More Of The Roster

The latest video for Marvel Cosmic Invasion explores the game's roster, as they delve into the characters you'll be able to play

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion showcases a diverse playable roster of heroes and cosmic favorites.

New video reveals character selection, unique abilities, and tag-team gameplay details.

Team up with two heroes using the game’s innovative Cosmic Swap tag system for combos.

Experience epic battles against the Annihilation Wave across iconic Marvel locations.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu have released a new video this week for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, showcasing the characters in the roster. This is essentially a clearer view of how everyone on the roster was selected, how they play, and why the team ultimately chose them to be a part of the game. Enjoy the video as it's still on track to be released on PC and all three major consoles on December 1, 2025.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar power-ups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe.

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

