Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Deoxys Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Art Rare from the set.

Previously, we have shown both the VSTAR and VMAX versions of Deoxys Special Art Rare cards, but it also gets a basic Art Rare which showcases Deoxys in its Normal Forme. This action-pakced artwork shows Deoxys about to unleash a barrage of tools including a fan, bowls, a walkie talkie, a chained scroll, and more at whoever is unlucky enough to engage in battle with this Mythical Pokémon. The artwork here, reminiscent of the anime's style, is by illustrator Scav who like many of the featured artists in VSTAR Universe, came on board of the hobby with Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You may know Scav's work from the Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, or perhaps some of their work on common cards from sets like Pokémon GO, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and the latest English-language set, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

