Marvel Cosmic Invasion Reveals Black Panther & Cosmic Ghost Rider

Marvel Cosmic Invasion droped two new character reveals today, as we got a better look at Cosmic Ghost Rider and Black Panther

Cosmic Ghost Rider arrives with fiery powers, chains, and Brian Bloom as voice actor

Black Panther returns, wielding vibranium tech and voiced by James Mathis III

Cosmic Invasion offers tag-team brawling, pixel art, and co-op play against the Annihilation Wave

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu revealed two new characters coming to Marvel Cosmic Invasion, as Black Panther and Cosmic Ghost Rider have been added to the roster. It's an interesting combination of characters to reveal at the same time, but they clearly complement each other depending on the fight you're in. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here on both heroes, as we're still waiting on a release date.

Black Panther & Cosmic Ghost Rider

Cosmic Ghost Rider, a deadly incarnation of the Punisher who was transformed after signing a pact to avenge Earth's devastation at the hands of Thanos. Wielding devastating chains, firearms and his spectacular Hell cycle, Cosmic Ghost Rider pulls out every stop to decimate his enemies while roaring across spaceways. Celebrated voice actor Brian Bloom will bring the out-of-this-world adaptation of the Rider to life in Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

Black Panther, the stalwart leader of Wakanda, dashes into battle wearing King T'Challa's vibranium-enhanced suit and sonic daggers. With peerless martial arts skills and strength, he'll pounce on any threat or foe foolish enough to challenge him. James Mathis III will reprise his role as the voice of Black Panther following his work within Marvel Rivals and the Avengers Assemble animated series.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

