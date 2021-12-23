Marvel Future Fight Gets Spider-Man: No Way Home Content

Netmarble has dropped a new update into Marvel Future Fight as the game now has some cool new content from Spider-Man: No Way Home. You had to know with a major blockbuster film out in theaters as we speak, the crew behind the game would take full advantage of it and put out some new themed content for the game so that Spidey fans everywhere could enjoy themselves as different versions of Peter Parker. This latest update adds in a number of behind-the-scenes updates for bug fixes and whatnot, but the primary content you're getting involves new looks for Spider-Man, Kingpin, Black Cat, and several selected additions to the game for you to enjoy playing your way through.

This update also marks the last one for the game in 2021, as they have added a ton of content over the past calendar year to keep the game active, even with Marvel Future Revolution joining the lineup. We thought they might have retired the game shortly after the new hotness came out, but it looks like they're sticking with it for the time being. Here's the finer details of the content that is out now.

Five all-new uniforms are now available to earn in-game. Players can collect a Spider-Man: No Way Home themed uniform, with both the Spider-Man: No Way Home (Black & Gold Suit) and Integrated Suit available, for Spider-Man, as well as Winter Criminal uniforms for Kingpin and Black Cat. Dispatch Missions also received the newly-themed Sector 11 and Sector 12 levels, which players can truly test their skills in high-difficulty missions for valuable rewards. Other updates for Marvel Future Fight include: Kingpin can be now upgraded to Tier-3 and has a new Ultimate Skill added.

Autoplay is now available to players in Alliance Battle.

Auto-repeat functionality for 'Dimension Rift' is added to the game.

