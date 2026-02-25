Marvel MaXimum Collection Announced For PC & Consoles

Posted in: Games, Konami, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games

Marvel Games announced today that they are working with Konami, Limited Run Games, and Carbon Engine to release the Marvel MaXimum Collection. This is a trip down memory lane for '80s and '90s gamers as they have put together a collection of titles featuring the X-Men, Spider-Man, Captain America, The Avengers, and more. The big one on the list is the six-player X-Men: The Arcade Game, which has rarely made an appearance beyond the cabinet.

The trailer boasts that it lets you "revisit Marvel's 8-bit and 16-bit past," but it isn't a complete collection, as LJN, Acclaim, SEGA, and other titles are not included. Could they be? There's still time, as there's no confirmed launch date for the game yet, and a lot of those titles are from companies that would probably be easy to work with when it comes to the rights. (Because if they're going to have the NES Silver Surfer game on here, we need the The Uncanny X-Men and Wolverine NES titles, too! Not to mention X-Men for the Game Gear.) Enjoy the info and trailer here as we wait on a launch date.

Marvel MaXimum Collection

Experience every pixelated punch, web-swing, and optic blast across multiple platforms. We haven't just picked a favorite version—every major console and arcade iteration is included. Whether you grew up with a controller in your hand or a roll of quarters in your pocket, the MARVEL MaXimum Collection is the ultimate tribute to the True Believers.

X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade)

The definitive mutant beat-'em-up returns! Experience the legendary cabinet action with full online multiplayer support for up to 6 players, including Rollback Netcode. Choose your favorite X-Men and take on Magneto's army with the ultimate team-up experience.

Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade, MEGA, 8-bit)

"I can't move!" Take control of Cap, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision. Experience the cinematic arcade original or the unique platforming spin of the 8-bit version.

Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage (SUPER, MEGA)

Based on the iconic comic crossover. Battle through the streets of NYC to the sound of a 16-bit rock soundtrack. Switch between the SUPER version's rich colors and the MEGA version's gritty vibe.

Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (SUPER, MEGA)

The symbiote sequel! Team up in 2-player co-op to take on the Life Foundation and Carnage's offspring.

Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge (SUPER, MEGA, PORTABLE, GEAR)

Navigate Arcade's deadly "Murderworld." This collection includes the handheld versions, offering a fascinating look at Marvel history on the go.

Silver Surfer (8-Bit)

Test your skills against one of the most infamously challenging shooters ever made. Features one of the greatest soundtracks in 8-bit history.

MaXimum Features

X-Men: The Arcade Game Online : Online multiplayer for up to 6 players with Rollback Netcode!

: Online multiplayer for up to 6 players with Rollback Netcode! Archives: Dive into a digital archive featuring high-resolution scans of original box art, instruction manuals, and vintage advertisements.

Dive into a digital archive featuring high-resolution scans of original box art, instruction manuals, and vintage advertisements. Music Player: Kick back and listen to the iconic chip-tune scores from every version of every game in the collection.

Kick back and listen to the iconic chip-tune scores from every version of every game in the collection. Integrated CHEATS menu: Enable Infinite Lives and more in selected games

Enable Infinite Lives and more in selected games Rewind & Save States: Finally conquer the "Deadly Walls" of Silver Surfer or the boss gauntlets of Arcade's Revenge with the ability to rewind gameplay and save anywhere.

Finally conquer the "Deadly Walls" of Silver Surfer or the boss gauntlets of Arcade's Revenge with the ability to rewind gameplay and save anywhere. Display Options: Play with crisp, modern pixels or recreate the Saturday morning experience with CRT and scanline filters.

