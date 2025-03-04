Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Announces New Galacta's Cosmic Adventure Event

Marvel Rivals has a new event kicking off later this week, as Galacta's Cosmic Adventure brings about the new Clone Rumble mode

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have announced a new event coming to Marvel Rivals this week, as the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event kicks off this Friday. Players will get to try out a new mode called Clone Rumble, where you'll need to deal with several of the same character, but you have limited choices of who you can bring in. You'll also have access to this new rootin' tootin' cowboy costume for Black Widow, which you can get free for a limited time. We have more details about the event for you below as it starts on March 7.

This special event will begin on March 7 at 01:00 AM PST, introducing a brand new limited-time game mode called Clone Rumble. In this new game mode, players will choose from two heroes voted on by their team. There are no restrictions on duplicate heroes, and both teams will vote to select one hero for each. Players can only choose from these two heroes, and there is no limit on the maximum number of identical heroes. The 6v6 battle in Clone Rumble will take place exclusively on the Intergalatic Empire of Wakanda: Birnin T'Challa map. Victory will be determined by the team completing specific mission objectives.

During this special event, players who complete tasks will be rewarded with limited-time items such as the Black Widow: Mrs. Barnes costume, MVP nameplates, sprays, Units, and other rewards. Completing daily and weekly missions will also allow players to rack up XP and score some sweet loot. Players can also earn a special Galacta's Power Cosmic event token, which can be exchanged for dice. On the activity board, players will roll dice to determine their movement points while landing on designated spaces to grant them rewards.

