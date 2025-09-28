Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Has Launched The K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven Update

Marvel Rivals launched the K’un-Lun: Heart of Heaven update a couple of days ago, bringing with it a new map and other content

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have launched a new update for Marvel Rivals, as the K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven update is now live. This update primarily brings about the new K'un-Lun map, which, if you're not aware of it, is a mystical city that only appears on the planet once a decade for a short period of time. However, due to a circumstance beyond their control, its now visibile to everyone and unprotected, making it an ideal location to fight on for some. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the content is now live as soon as you update the game.

Marvel Rivals – K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven

As the Timestream Entanglement spreads throughout different dimensions, the mystical city of K'un-Lun was certainly no exception. Time trickles by in this land riddled with ancient Chinese architecture, but something is amiss. The Immortal Dragon and protector of the city, Shou-Lao, has slipped into an eternal slumber, leaving K'un-Lun vulnerable and facing conflicts like never before. With K'un-Lun on the brink of exposure, Doctor Doom schemes to seize the Heart of Shou-Lao. Iron Fist now leads his people to defend their homeland, but awakening Shou-Lao comes with its risks.

The highly anticipated Summer Special Vol. 2 is also now live! Players can level up the event to unlock free rewards like The Thing – Rocky Tide! Upgrade to the Premium Edition for permanent access and unlock even more exclusive rewards, such as Mantis – Oceanic Harmony and Human Torch -Sunny Sizzler costumes. This limited-time event runs from September 18 to October 17 at 9:00 (UTC). Additionally, Marvel Rivals' recently unveiled the first in a series of technical insights called "Technically Speaking". Join Fanfan, the Technical Director, as he steps in front of the camera for the first time to share behind-the-scenes updates on shuttering, performance, and stability.

