Marvel Rivals Reveals New Details For Season 2.5

Marvel Rivals will get a new update next week, as Season 2,5 brings Ultron to the forefront as the latest member of the roster

NetEase Games and Marvel Games revealed their plans for Season 2.5 of Marvel Rivals, which will launch in the game next week. The big addition to the season will be the new roster member: Ultron. Mimicing more of the Ultron you see from the comics instead of the MCU, he arrives on a new map called Arakko, with abilities that will have even experienced players scrambling. You'll also see new features, special events, and Team-Ups added to the game. We have more details and a couple videos here, as it arrives on May 30.

After the Hellfire Gala was crashed by Ultron's surprise attack, the mutants of Krakoa faced some of their toughest days yet. Now, Ultron has stolen their Cerebro, evolved into something even more formidable, X-Tron, and retreated to his new stronghold: Arakko. Once Krakoa's sister island, Arakko has lost all its vitality, transformed by Ultron into a cold, merciless mechanical world. But the fight isn't over. Our heroes, regrouping after their setback, must now join forces with Krakoa to save Arakko.

Ultron (Strategist): The pinnacle of artificial lifeforms, Ultron is programmed to learn and adapt in ways far beyond human capability. He can summon an army of automated drones that obey his every command, raising his chances of victory exponentially.

For Season 2.5, the Marvel Rivals is taking the dynamic Team-Up Ability system even further, with broader adjustments to team-ups to bring even more strategy and excitement to every battle. In this update, the team is adding six new Team-Up Abilities, removing four, and adjusting the members of one. Overall, by Season 2.5, more than 50% of Team-Up Abilities have changed compared Season 0. And by popular demand, Marvel Rivals is adding the Jeff-nado Team-Up Ability. Additionally with the launch of Season 2.5, Marvel Rivals is introducing a new feature that showcases hero proficiency avatars on the match hero select wheel. Two fresh personalization systems will also be introduced: Mood and Emojis.

Also, on June 6 an exciting new limited-time experimental mode will be available: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol. In this mode, six players can choose their own hero lineups, craft unique builds, and enhance their heroes' traits. Then, engage in battle against other players for the chance to claim victory. This mode is an experiment for how the development team can attempt to fulfill players' fantasies of Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains. Players can take control of a wider array of characters and amplify their stats and abilities.

