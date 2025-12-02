Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Launches Weapon X & Team Clash In Latest Season

Marvel Snap has a new update out adding a new mode called Team Clash, as well as unleashing the beast in new Weapon X additions

Article Summary Marvel Snap's latest season adds the Team Clash mode, letting players battle with themed Marvel teams.

Weapon X program cards join the roster, bringing new mechanics and mutant characters beyond Wolverine.

Team Clash features Avengers, X-Men, Thunderbolts, Guardians, and Spider-Verse, each with unique abilities.

Thirty new cards are live, with pre-built decks or the option to customize your squad for Team Clash.

Developer and publisher Second Dinner dropped a new update into Marvel Snap, as players have a new mode and a familiar storyline to play. First off, the team has added several cards from the Weapon X program, and we're not just talking Wolverine, as you'll see several individuals and other cards tied to the secret mutant experiment. Meanwhile, the game will add Team Clash as an option to play, which is a new limited-time game mode coming on December 18, as you can compile different characters together to fight as a team. Which is a great benefit since Marvel has plenty of tems you mnight want to put together. We have more details on the mode below.

Marvel Snap – Team Clash

The multiverse is restless, and the arenas are lit. Five of the mightiest teams in the Marvel Universe have stepped forward, each fighting for bragging rights, cosmic glory, or whatever counts as "fun" for beings who routinely bench-press Helicarriers. Your first job is simple: pick a team. Each team brings a unique passive ability and a roster of six signature cards that define its identity. These cards are remixed versions of familiar Marvel Snap staples, with new mechanics that embody their team's playstyle and theme.

You can roll into the arena with a prebuilt deck curated by the team's veterans or build your own. Custom decks must include all six core cards; everything else is up to you. Get ready for Team Clash! Five Team Clash Teams, each with a unique thematic ability:

Avengers – After you play an Avenger, give one of your Avengers there +1 Power.

X-Men – You get +1 Energy for each location where you have 3 or more X-Men.

Thunderbolts – Your Thunderbolts reveal with +2 Power at locations you're losing.

Guardians of the Galaxy – ALL cards reveal with +1 Power at the glowing location.

Spider-Verse – You get +2 Energy if one of your Spider-Verse cards moved last turn.

Team Clash includes 30 new cards for players to enjoy and build decks around. Play any of the five pre-built decks or customize your own using cards from your collection.

