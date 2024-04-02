Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Snap Reveals More Details About Thunderbolts Update

Nuverse has released new details to the next major update of Marvel Snap, as the Thunderbolts arrive with several new characters.

Nuverse has revealed what's coming next to Marvel Snap, as the next season and update being with it the Thunderbolts with a few new characters. chief among them you'll be getting Baron Zemo, along with a few different versions of some villains you may or may not want to run into. You're also going to get two new locations and a new League event, on top of six more character additions to the game that will make you excited and worried at the same time. We have a few snippets of the details from their latest blog below, as the new content kicks off today.

Marvel Snap – Thunderbolts

Thanos was right. Or maybe you consider Dr. Doom just a normal capitalist do-gooder? Look, we get it… The Green Goblin was just an adult being pestered by unruly teens. This season we celebrate what some might call "Villains," but others might just say they are simply misunderstood.

Season Pass

Can this former leader of the Masters of Evil, write a new chapter for himself? True to his character, Baron Zemo's ability allows him to recruit more characters to your team! Launching alongside Baron Zemo are fellow Thunderbolts alumni and antiheroes. Certainly, they would never do anything to hurt us… right? You can expect new cards to be released weekly – starting with last month's Season Pass Card, Hope Summers, releasing as a Series 5 card on April 2nd.

April 2nd: Hope Summers – Series 5 Release

Red Hulk – Series 5 Release April 9th: U.S. Agent – Series 5 Release

U.S. Agent – Series 5 Release April 16th: Red Guardian – Series 5 Release

Red Guardian – Series 5 Release April 23rd: White Widow – Series 5 Release

White Widow – Series 5 Release April 30th: Valentina- Series 5 Release

New Series 4 and Series 5 cards appear in the Spotlight Cache and the Token Shop. As you level up your Collection Level, Spotlight Caches become available for you to unlock a Series 4, Series 5 card, Spotlight Variants, or more.

