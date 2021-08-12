Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets A Character Design Video

Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal dropped a new video for Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy as they talk about the new character designs. The video, along with the introduction from the studio below, goes over some of the choices they made when designing the characters for this game. Essentially setting them apart from other video games as well as defining them from other versions of the comic books. Enjoy the video below as they explore all five of the characters.

"When designing the Guardians, it was important they remained true to the narrative we had built while still being instantly recognisable as the Guardians of the Galaxy fans know and love," said Eidos-Montréal Art Director Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc. "We combined inspiration from Marvel comic lore with our own character backstories to craft new visuals for this fun and dysfunctional family, infusing each Guardian with specific design aspects that also tie into gameplay."

Bruno reveals the rock-and-roll space pirate persona of the self-proclaimed leader of the Guardians inspired Star-Lord's bold appearance. His outfit is peppered with Easter eggs from his '80s childhood, including tributes to his namesake and favorite musicians, rock band Star-Lord.

Drax the Destroyer's appearance tells of his extensive combat history, with each katathian scarification on his body representing a victory. Bruno explains his individual character design also links to the environment of his home planet of Katath, where architecture mirrors the circular nature of Drax's battle tributes. The character design team created a strong, powerful look for Gamora, the Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy, drawing on comic inspiration for her striking black and white suit and adding some deadly embellishments to make her battle-ready at any given moment.

Finally, Bruno explains how the relationships between characters influenced certain visual choices. The designs of Rocket and Groot are connected to represent their friendship, with Rocket wearing a bead of Groot in his goatee. These interwoven designs also allow them to work in unison during combat, with a harness on Groot's back enabling Rocket to use him as a turret.