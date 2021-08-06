Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Introduces Lady Hellbender

Square Enix dropped a new trailer for Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy properly introducing fans to their version of Lady Hellbender. We haven't seen or heard much about the game since it was introduced over the summer by SE during their livestream, but it looks like we're going to start getting a ramp-up to the release coming on October 26th. This take on the character has taken her classic look from the comics and given her a more barbarian appeal to it, while still being a skilled warrior who has a thing for Drax. This latest trailer gives us a look at the character in a cinematic scene shortly after the one we originally saw a few months ago when the game debuted. Enjoy the trailer along with some notes from the Eidos-Montréal team about the character.

A look at Lady Hellbender in Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy, courtesy of Square Enix.
 Picking up the story with Star-Lord and the Guardians as they commence their plan to negotiate with Lady Hellbender: leader of the Hellraisers, queen of Seknarf Nine and notorious monster collector. With the decision left to the player on which "rare monster" to sell, AKA Groot or Rocket, this memorable moment ignites a chain of events that sees our band of misfits off on their wild ride across the cosmos, caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe.

"Lady Hellbender is a fan-favorite character from Marvel's recent comic lore, and we were keen to ensure her place in our Guardians universe reflects the complex personality, depth, and nature fans expect to see," says Darryl Purdy, Cinematics & Animation Director at Eidos-Montréal. "And with humour instilled in every aspect of our game, this gave us an opportunity to flip expectations with the story and introduce an unexpected dynamic between her and a certain Destroyer."

