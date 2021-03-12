Mass Legendary & Mythical Transferring Is Live In Pokémon GO

Niantic has now added multiple new features to Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at these new updates and how they will impact gameplay.

Legendary and Mythical transfer: If you're a player who raids dozens and dozens of times a week, this is one you've been looking forward to. You can now go to Settings and click to enable Legendary transfer. This will allow you to select and mass transfer Legendaries in Pokémon GO the same way you'd mass transfer normal species. As far as the quality of life updates, this is a huge one, but just be careful. Before enabling this, I'd suggest making sure that you have favorited all of the Legendaries you want to keep.

Egg Transparency: As we previously reported, this was set to arrive for some time now. Egg Transparency, which allows trainers to see the Pokémon available to hatch from the Eggs they've picked up, is being tested in the game. I personally am seeing it for my 2KM Eggs but nothing else. This is a pretty minor update as it just makes it easier to see the Egg Pool that they've already announced. Until it is live in your game, you can see the Pools for each Egg here.

Candy XL Update: Originally promised in the March 2021 events announcement, this change to the way we earn Candy XL is live. Candy XL can now be earned, quoting Niantic here, in the following ways.

"Trading Pokémon will have a chance of rewarding a Candy XL for the Pokémon you've traded. The chance of receiving a Candy XL will increase the greater the distance between Pokémon catch locations is. Walking with your Buddy Pokémon will now have a chance of earning you a Candy XL. Catching Legendary, Mythical, or evolved Pokémon is now guaranteed to reward you with Candy XL."