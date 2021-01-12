"Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon

A new datamine has revealed something interesting in the code of Pokémon GO that may indeed be coming to the game: Egg transparency. Here's what that may mean for trainers and how it has the potential to improve the game.

First, here is what Egg transparency almost surely isn't. We're not going to be able to acquire an Egg and get a notification that there's a Shiny Gible hiding in there. Niantic is absolutely invested in the idea that Eggs offer trainers a fun surprise, even if that fun is sometimes also… you know, pretty frustrating.

What Egg transparency is more likely is will be like the GO Battle League Pokémon encounters. With these, you can click on the encounter icon and see a list of possible encounters. If Niantic can apply this to Eggs in Pokémon GO, that may be one of the best quality of life updates ever. While it is indeed simple, this feels like part of Niantic working to solve one of the game's biggest existential problems: Niantic's frequent failure to provide enough information.

This lack of information often leads to trainers seeking information from third-party sources, such as the dataminers referenced in this post or Pokémon GO researchers who play, take notes, compare their notes, and publish their findings. This isn't only related to Eggs, though, as trainers have come to rely on each other rather than Niantic to confirm that certain encounters can be Shiny. If Niantic can make it clear what species we have a chance to get in Pokémon GO with something as simple as a visual or a pop-up, that is at least a good first step in the direction toward the transparency that players have been asking about for a long time.

As this feature begins to roll out, Bleeding Cool will report.