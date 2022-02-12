Matchpoint – Tennis Championships Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

Kalypso Media and Torus Games dropped their first gameplay trailer for Matchpoint – Tennis Championships teasing its Spring release. The two and a half minute video goes over the finer details of how the game will work, going over making your own custom character, building your career, facing off against professional names you already know from the sport, practicing your skills, globetrotting to various famous venues, and more in your quest to win every championship possible. Enjoy the trailer below!

Enter the world of professional Tennis. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships offers a deep career mode featuring a unique merit-based ranking system.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships offers a deep career mode featuring a unique merit-based ranking system. Create your own 3D tennis star. Choose your look, fashion and play style with an array of customization options including true to life techniques such as left-or right-handed, onehanded or twohanded backhand.

Choose your look, fashion and play style with an array of customization options including true to life techniques such as left-or right-handed, onehanded or twohanded backhand. Dominate the court as a tennis professional. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Amanda Anisimova.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Amanda Anisimova. Fully customize your athlete and wearables. From rackets to clothing, the game features gear from all of tennis' name-brands including Babolat, YONEX, HEAD, and many more. Unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches.

From rackets to clothing, the game features gear from all of tennis' name-brands including Babolat, YONEX, HEAD, and many more. Unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches. Master all strokes and shots in grand style. Determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the best technique for the time: top spin, flat, lob or slice shot. Take on opponents in local or online matches. Play against a cunning AI or face your friends and rivals on the court via local sessions and online cross-play.

Determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the best technique for the time: top spin, flat, lob or slice shot. Take on opponents in local or online matches. Play against a cunning AI or face your friends and rivals on the court via local sessions and online cross-play. Study your rival's moves and tactics. Watch your opponents and get to know their strengths and weaknesses to gain a tactical advantage before you even hit the court.

Watch your opponents and get to know their strengths and weaknesses to gain a tactical advantage before you even hit the court. Practice makes perfect: hire a personal coach to hone your skills. Buff your strengths and diminish your weaknesses with an in-game coaching system of individual training modules.

Buff your strengths and diminish your weaknesses with an in-game coaching system of individual training modules. Fine-tune your tactics in Practice and Mini-Game modes: Jump into a variety of mini-games to hone your perfect game and become a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Jump into a variety of mini-games to hone your perfect game and become a force to be reckoned with on the court. Compete in exhibition matches at spectacular venues around the globe. Each court has its own characteristics; study your arenas of play and adapt your game to grass, clay and hard courts.

Each court has its own characteristics; study your arenas of play and adapt your game to grass, clay and hard courts. Replay mode. Breakpoint or deciding match point, capture your fiercest rallies on film and study the outcomes to improve your game.