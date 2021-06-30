Mattel Announces The First Uno Championship Series

Mattel revealed today that they will be holding their own esports tournament as the first Uno Championship Series will happen this year. The events are being held as part of the 50th anniversary for the game, as they are looking to find the best of the best in online competition through the game's mobile app. Players will have a chance to win $50k and be added to the "Invitational Tournament" in Las Vegas this November. We have more details on the event below as everything will kick off on July 2nd, 2021.

