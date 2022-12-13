Mattel & Rec Room Collaborate For Masters Of The Universe Release

The developers behind Rec Room have partnered up with Mattel for a new collaboration, bringing Masters Of The Universe to the game. Starting on December 15th and running all the way through January 15th, the game will offer up some lovely little additions for players on all platforms to access, as you can jump into the Rec Center and find both a photo booth and the MOTU pop-up shop. It is here where you will be able to dress up as one of three characters from the series as they have He-Man, Skeletor, and Teela, as well as being able to equip your own Power Sword. We have more info and a couple of quotes from both parties about his collab as it will launch on Thursday.

"Full avatar costumes for He-Man, Skeletor, and Teela will be available for purchase for a limited time from the pop-up shop in the Rec Center and from the Rec Room store through March 31. Each costume is made of three unique pieces that will also be sold individually, such as He-Man's hair, outfit, and bracelets, while players can also purchase a Power Sword for their avatar separately. Players can then take their new avatar items to take photos with Teela, He-Man, and Skeletor while Castle Grayskull looms behind them. Wear the right combo of outfits, and the three will give words of encouragement or evil comments through the Rec Room catalyst event system."

"Rec Room has amassed an impressive audience thanks to its unique entertainment experience and ability to enable players to create and share their own, unique worlds," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming, Mattel. "As the Masters of the Universe franchise is now in its 40th year, we are looking forward to partnering with Rec Room and giving both longstanding and new fans yet another way to experience their favorite characters."

"Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic and beloved media franchises of all time, and we're thrilled to partner with Mattel to bring He-Man, Skeletor, and Teela into Rec Room," said Mike Schmid, Head of Publishing, Rec Room. "To celebrate 40 years as a franchise is an incredible milestone, and we know that Rec Room players are going to have a blast suiting up their avatars to represent their favorite characters. We hope that all MOTU fans visit the Rec Center to experience the fun of the pop-up for themselves!"