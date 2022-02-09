Mattel Releases 40th Anniversary Version Of Phase 10

Mattel is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the classic card game Phase 10 in style with this special edition available to purchase today. As you can see from the images below, this one comes with specially created cards with new art that celebrate the game's origins, as well as newly designed Phase cards, and tracker clips so you know exactly where you and your opponents are in the quest to clear all ten phases. This special edition is available only through the Amazon Treasure Truck today, February 9th, and then will be available normally as an exclusive on Amazon starting tomorrow. We have more info and a quote from the game's creator about this edition below.

Phase 10 was created in 1982 by game inventor Ken Johnson in Detroit, Michigan when he was just 22 years old – 40 years later, the game has been translated into 20+ languages, sold in 30+ countries and has become the 2nd best-selling card game in the world, with over 2 million decks sold globally each year! The Phase 10 card game is a rummy-type game with a twist, from the makers of the Uno game.

This special edition celebrates the 40 Year Anniversary of this classic game, invented in 1982 and now played all over the world.

It includes a specially-designed keepsake box and cards, as well as a letter from the game's creator, Kenneth R. Johnson.

The object of the Phase 10 game Is to be the first player to complete 10 varied Phases like two sets of three, one run of seven, or seven cards with the same color. The twist is that each Phase must be completed in order – players can't advance to Phase 2 until they've completed Phase 1.

Available on 2/9 for one-day as the special Amazon Treasure Truck product, then exclusively available through Amazon on 2/10.

"I'm excited to partner with Mattel to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Phase 10," said Ken Johnson, creator of Phase 10. "Since inventing the game in 1982, it's brought me so much joy to see how this game has become a multi-generational family tradition over the years, transcending languages and cultures to bring people together all over the world."