Mattel & Ubisoft Have Revealed New UNO Party! Mania DLC

Ubisoft and Mattel have come together for a new DLC pack to UNO, as well as two special editions featuring the previous content.

The DLC introduces Point Taken, Wild Drawn Together, and Wild Pile Up cards.

UNO Legacy Edition bundles classic UNO, Party! Mania, FLIP!, and 50th Anniversary DLCs.

UNO Ultimate Edition includes all six exciting pieces of DLC and themed cards.

Ubisoft and Mattel have come together to reveal a brand new DLC coming to their version of UNO, as they announced UNO Party! Mania. This new version will bring in a whole new ruleset from physical copies of the game that have changed things up for other titles. What's more, they also revealed UNO Legacy Edition, containing all the previous versions and DLC, as well as UNO Ultimate Edition, which has everything old and new rolled into one title. We have more info on both below, as the game is now live for PC and consoles.

UNO Party! Mania

UNO Party! Mania features three new exciting action cards: the Point Taken card, Wild Drawn Together card, and Wild Pile Up card. Point Taken asks all players to virtually point at one other player; afterwards, each player must draw as many cards as there are players pointing at them. When Wild Drawn Together is pulled, that player chooses a new color to play and picks two others to be temporarily linked. Moving forward, every time one of these players draws cards from the draw pile, the player they're linked with must draw the same amount. The link remains intact until a new Wild Drawn Together or Point Taken card is pulled. Finally, the Wild Pile Up card creates a mini-pile, starting with the first card from the draw pile. The next player must play a card of the same color to pass on the mini-pile to the next player, until it reaches a player who can't play a card, at which point the entire mini-pile goes into their hand.

UNO Legacy Edition & Ultimate Edition

Two additional editions will launch on September 10. UNO Legacy Edition comes with the full classic game, Party! Mania, FLIP!, and 50th Anniversary DLCs. UNO Ultimate Edition comes with the card game and six exciting DLCs: Party! Mania, FLIP!, 50th Anniversary, Valhalla, The Call of Yara, Fenyx's Quest, themed cards featuring Just Dance 2017, Rayman, and more.

