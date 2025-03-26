Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Maze Mice, Trampoline Tales

Maze Mice Confirmed For An Early Access Release This May

Trampoline Tales revealed their latest game, Maze Mice, will be released this May on Steam, as it will arrive in Early Access

Article Summary Trampoline Tales reveals Maze Mice heads to Early Access on Steam this May.

Navigate a pixelated attic, dodging cats while collecting upgrade dots.

Time stops when you do! Plan your path, use upgrades to outsmart foes.

Unlock adorable animals, enjoy the catchy soundtrack from Vincent Colavita.

Indie game developer and publisher Trampoline Tales revealed this morning that Maze Mice is headed to Early Access this May. After having a successful run with the game during Steam Next Fest, the team has an EA version of the game planned for release, as it will drop on May 2, 2025. Along with this news comes a new trailer, revealing what the game will look like for now as they continue to work on it.

Maze Mice

Navigate the labyrinthian nooks and crannies of a once-cozy attic as a tiny mouse while staying one paw ahead of ferocious felines. Luckily, in this attic, time only moves when you move! Stand still to stop time, giving the resilient rodent ample opportunity to sketch the safest route ahead. Hoard precious upgrades hidden around each winding twist and turn to stay alive. Scramble toward safety and collect upgrade dots to gain experience and unlock powerful upgrades. Bundle up in a Tiny Sweater for extra health, turn on the Vacuum to attract nearby items (cheese, please!), and gobble up Popcorn to temporarily avoid damage. Deploy Flame Trails, Knitting Needles, Hairballs, and other pesky provisions to send cats screeching!

Stay nimble to maneuver through the attic's tricky side entrances, plotting the perfect path to the nearest dots. Escape the clutching claws of different kinds of felines, including curious Chasers and ghostly Phasers. Survive the chaos with tiny whiskers intact, or get caught and take a trip to the Big Mouse House in the sky. Unlock permanent upgrades and add an adorable array of animal characters to the roster, including mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs, each with their own starting upgrades. Dash through a retro, top-down pixelated world rife with charming details and sway to the sounds of a tail-swishing soundtrack from Vincent Colavita, composer of Luck be a Landlord.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!