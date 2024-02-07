Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gen.G, McDonald's

McDonald's and Gen.G Launches Gaming Leaders Of Tomorrow

McDonald’s and Gen.G have launched a brand new esports-centric system for East Coast students called Gaming Leaders Of Tomorrow.

Article Summary McDonald’s & Gen.G unite to launch Gaming Leaders Of Tomorrow for East Coast students.

Students to gain real esports event management experience and mentorship in the program.

Participants receive budgets for event production and a certificate upon completion.

Applications open for aspiring collegiate esports professionals until February 13.

McDonald's and Gen.G came together to launch a new esports-centric system specific to East Coast students dubbed the Gaming Leaders Of Tomorrow. The program is designed to give students who apply an "on-the-ground experience" that will be put together by their own memorable esports event, set to happen across the Eastern Shore region (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia). We have further details below, including info on how to apply if you as a student or your kid is interested.

This program is an additional arm for Gen.G and McDonald's ongoing dedication to the collegiate gaming space, providing the next generation of esports professionals with not just the tools but the direct experience they need to open doors into the industry. Students will receive a fixed budget to use for their event to cover production, promotion, talent, and more. They will further hone their real-world event skills with guidance through mentorship sessions with Gen.G and McDonald's marketing, partnerships, design, and event experts. These events will be held to engage intercollegiate gaming communities. All students will be able to use the event they create on their resume and portfolio, and receive a certificate of completion from the "Gaming Leaders of Tomorrow" program and a stipend. Students can apply now, as applications will be accepted until February 13 at 11:59 pm.

"We are honored that a brand like McDonald's sees Gen.G's longstanding commitment to the collegiate and education space. Real-life experience is a great teaching mechanism; we hope to give students the professional experience they need to get a leg up as they enter the workforce, said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Gen.G.

"We hope that by providing this opportunity to create and shape an event of their own, our Gaming Leaders of Tomorrow will find a sense of pride that inspires them to achieve their goals," said Craig B. Welburn, President of McDonald's Capital Business Unit and McDonald's Owner Operator. "We look forward to seeing these amazing events that can serve as a peek at what's to come for the future of gaming and esports."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!