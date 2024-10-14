Posted in: Games, Piranha Games, Video Games | Tagged: MechWarrior, MechWarrior 5: Clans

MechWarrior 5: Clans Releases Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for MechWarrior 5: Clans, as the game will be released later this week for PC and consoles

Article Summary Watch the launch trailer for MechWarrior 5: Clans set to release on PC and consoles this October 17.

Dive into the epic Clan Invasion storyline, revisiting MechWarrior's pivotal universe moment.

Master tactical combat with customizable Mechs, advanced weapons, and strategic gameplay.

Experience Unreal Engine 5's stunning visuals across diverse, immersive battle environments.

Piranha Games has released one more trailer for MechWarrior 5: Clans today, as we have the official release trailer for the title. This is basically your big sizzle reel for the game ahead of its launch, showing off more battles and scenes from the game while also delving a little more into the story of the ever-changing war of the Inner Sphere. Enjoy the trailer above before it comes out on October 17.

MechWarrior 5: Clans

In MechWarrior 5: Clans, you assume the role of a promising young pilot freshly graduated from intensive training on Huntress, the Smoke Jaguar homeworld. As a vital member of a five-mech squad, known as a "Star," you find yourself thrust into the heart of the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere – a pivotal moment in the BattleTech universe. Operation Revival catapults their Star to the forefront of a daring and perilous war aimed at reclaiming their rightful homelands from the tyrants and despots ruling the Inner Sphere. This expansive campaign unfolds across numerous planets featuring diverse biomes, showcasing meticulously designed maps and missions that deliver immersive gameplay and intricate combat encounters. Armed with an arsenal of customizable BattleMechs equipped with cutting-edge technologies, players can explore a wealth of tactical options and strategic possibilities.

The Clan Invasion is Here: For the first time since MechWarrior 2 (released in 1995), pilots can immerse themselves in an action-packed Clan Invasion story – one of the most epic time periods in the franchise that changed the course of the Inner Sphere's factions and politics forever. MechWarrior 5: Clans is the absolute perfect entry point into the MechWarrior universe for newcomers, and the game that veteran pilots have been waiting more than 30 years to play.

This Isn't Run-and-Gun, This is MechWarrior: Celebrated core MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Pilots must strategically plan and execute Star-based team assaults if they are going to bring honor to Clan Smoke Jaguar while advancing their position within the Inner Sphere.

Celebrated core MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Pilots must strategically plan and execute Star-based team assaults if they are going to bring honor to Clan Smoke Jaguar while advancing their position within the Inner Sphere. Customizable Mechs: Victory starts in your Mech Lab with an expanded collection of technologically advanced Clan weapon systems, equipment and Upgrades. Clan Mech's superior technology grants you the ability to swap out larger parts for greater customization and functionality ahead of assaults. Plan accordingly based on terrain, structure and biome specificity for the best chance at victory.

Customizable Mechs: Victory starts in your Mech Lab with an expanded collection of technologically advanced Clan weapon systems, equipment and Upgrades. Clan Mech's superior technology grants you the ability to swap out larger parts for greater customization and functionality ahead of assaults. Plan accordingly based on terrain, structure and biome specificity for the best chance at victory.

All-Star Strategy: Your squadron (aka your Star) is depending on you. Protect the members of your Star in battle, deepening your bond as you engage the Inner Sphere's determined defenders. Immerse yourself in the story as you lead your Star through narratively driven missions and thrilling combat.

Stunning Visual Design: Harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, MechWarrior 5: Clans abounds in environmental detail and destruction – from precisely designed confined cityscapes to bogs spanning incredible distances, battles will take shape on breathtaking landscapes and the complex infrastructure of the Inner Sphere.

