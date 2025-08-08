Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: ampharos, Delightful Days, pokemon

Mega Ampharos Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Mega Ampharos returns to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this month. Defeat it using this Raid Guide, which will help you build the best team.

Article Summary Mega Ampharos returns to Pokémon GO Mega Raids during the Delightful Days season finale.

Top counters include Mega Rayquaza, Black Kyurem, and Primal Groudon with powerful Dragon and Ground moves.

Battle tips: Use two trainers with top teams or four-plus if your counters aren’t maxed out.

Shiny Mega Ampharos can be encountered, with shiny odds roughly 1 in 60 on completion of the raid.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Ampharos, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Ampharos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Ampharos counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earth Power

White Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Ice Burn

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earth Power

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Breaking Swipe

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Ampharos with efficiency.

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Ampharos can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

