Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Mega Houndoom Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you build a team to defeat this Mega Raid to earn Mega Energy for your Houndoom.

Key Points Discover how to take down Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO's latest Mega Raids.

Learn about the top ten Mega Houndoom counters including Primal Kyogre and Groudon, and Mega Swampert.

Additional tips include powering up your counters and using the Circle Lock Technique with Golden Razz Berries.

Understand the Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon and get ready for successful raids.

The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Houndoom in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Houndoom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Houndoom counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Terrakion: Double Kikc, Sacred Sword

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Houndoom with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Houndoom can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

