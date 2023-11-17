Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kangaskhan, mega raid, pokemon

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

The new Mega Kangaskhan Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help Trainers prepare for the return and first major rotation of this Mega.

Article Summary Discover top counters for Mega Kangaskhan in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO.

Learn the most effective techniques for catching Mega Kangaskhan post-battle.

Find out the minimum number of trainers needed to defeat Mega Kangaskhan.

Get insights on the Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon like Kangaskhan.

The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Kangaskhan in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Kangaskhan Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Kangaskhan counters as such:

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Kangaskhan with efficiency.

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Kangaskhan can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!