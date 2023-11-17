Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kangaskhan, mega raid, pokemon
Mega Kangaskhan Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
The new Mega Kangaskhan Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help Trainers prepare for the return and first major rotation of this Mega.
Article Summary
- Discover top counters for Mega Kangaskhan in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO.
- Learn the most effective techniques for catching Mega Kangaskhan post-battle.
- Find out the minimum number of trainers needed to defeat Mega Kangaskhan.
- Get insights on the Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon like Kangaskhan.
The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Kangaskhan in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Kangaskhan Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Kangaskhan counters as such:
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Kangaskhan with efficiency.
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press
- Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower
- Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Kangaskhan can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.