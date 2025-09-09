Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: latias, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Mega Latias Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Mega Latias will feature as the Mega Raid Boss in Pokémon GO in September 2025. You can defeat it with these top counters and attacks.

Article Summary Mega Latias returns to Pokémon GO Mega Raids during the Tales of Transformation season.

Top counters include Mega Rayquaza, Mega Garchomp, Eternatus, and Dragon or Dark-type attackers.

Defeating Mega Latias is easiest with four or more trainers using optimized, high-CP teams.

Shiny Latias odds are about 1 in 20; 100% IVs are CP 2006 (normal) and 2507 (boosted weather).

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, has begun. This season has focused Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the first month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Shadow Groudon, and Shadow Regigigas. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Latias, Mega Latios, Mega Venusaur, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Kangaskhan, and more. We will also see the debut of two Mega forms in Raid Days, including Sharpedo. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Latias, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Latias Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Latias counters as such:

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

White Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Ice Burn

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Latias with efficiency.

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Dragon Tail, Shadow Force

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Latias can be defeated with four trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Latias will have a CP of 2006 in normal weather conditions and 2507 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

