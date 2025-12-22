Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mega Man, Video Games | Tagged: Mega Man Star Force, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection Drops New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection as the game has been put up for pre-order on multiple platforms

Article Summary Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection gets new trailer ahead of its March 2026 launch on all major platforms

Collection features all seven classic Star Force titles with enhanced visuals and modern upgrades for fans

Includes online play, optional graphics filter, and a choice between original and arranged soundtracks

Bonus content like art galleries and music tracks offer added value for Mega Man and retro gaming fans

Capcom dropped a new trailer for Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection this past week, as the game has been put up for pre-order. The trailer basically shows off everything they did to the collection of games to bring them up to a modern standard, as well as improvements made to the titles while also preserving what made the offshoot series popular. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on March 26, 2026.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

The Mega Man Star Force series, which expanded into an anime, is back in the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection! This collection includes seven games and additional features like a gallery of illustrations and music! Online play is also supported! Enjoy smooth visuals with an optional graphics filter. Also rock out to the original soundtrack, or switch to the newly arranged soundtrack for battles! The following titles are included in the collection:

Mega Man Star Force Pegasus

Mega Man Star Force Leo

Mega Man Star Force Dragon

Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Ninja

Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Saurian

Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace

Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

It is the year 220X, and the world has seen rapid advancements in Wave technology. Our protagonist, 11-year-old Geo Stelar, refuses to go to school as he mourns the disappearance of his astronaut father. One night, Geo is at the observatory gazing at stars as he usually does. Suddenly, his Transer picks up a signal from space and he is hit with a powerful electric shock! When he finally comes to, an alien with an electromagnetic wave body called Omega-Xis is standing over him… (Note: The toy link features found in the original versions are not supported.)

