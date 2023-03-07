Mega Medicham Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023 Using our Mega Medicham Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players, you can build a team of counters to defeat this Fighting/Psychic-type Mega.

The upcoming Festival of Colors event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. This event will feature the Fire/Flying-type Legendary bird of Johto Ho-Oh in Tier Five raids while Mega Medicham arrives for the very first time in Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the newly released Fighting/Psychic-type Mega Medicham. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Medicham Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Medicham counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Medicham with efficiency.

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird,

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Medicham can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that using a Pinap Berry will earn extra Meditite Candy, though, so you may attempt one or two for your first throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!