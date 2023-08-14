Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: mega raids, pokemon, Salamence, Season of Hidden Gems
Mega Salamence Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
Our Mega Salamence Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help Trainers defeat this Mega Raid during the Season of Hidden Gems.
The Season of Hidden Gems is wrapping up in Pokémon GO as we head full-tilt toward Pokémon GO Fest 2023. We are now entering into a Raid Rotation featuring a highly popular Mega Pokémon and the return of Kalos Legendaries with new special moves. Right now, Mega Salamence takes over Mega Raids while Xerneas and Yveltal return to Tier Five raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Salamence so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Salamence. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Salamence Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Salamence counters as such:
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball
- Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Shadow Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear
- Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Salamence with efficiency.
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball
- Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear
- Hisuian Avalugg: Powder Snow, Blizzard
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Salamence can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Salamence is an evolve species, you will get more Bagon Candy from a successful throw using a Pinap Berry. I'd suggest trying that on your first few throws.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
