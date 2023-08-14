Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: mega raids, pokemon, Salamence, Season of Hidden Gems

Mega Salamence Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Mega Salamence Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help Trainers defeat this Mega Raid during the Season of Hidden Gems.

The Season of Hidden Gems is wrapping up in Pokémon GO as we head full-tilt toward Pokémon GO Fest 2023. We are now entering into a Raid Rotation featuring a highly popular Mega Pokémon and the return of Kalos Legendaries with new special moves. Right now, Mega Salamence takes over Mega Raids while Xerneas and Yveltal return to Tier Five raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Salamence so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Salamence. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Salamence Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Salamence counters as such:

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Shadow Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Salamence with efficiency.

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear

Hisuian Avalugg: Powder Snow, Blizzard

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Salamence can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Salamence is an evolve species, you will get more Bagon Candy from a successful throw using a Pinap Berry. I'd suggest trying that on your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

