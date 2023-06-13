Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, mega raid, pokemon, pokemon go, sceptile

Mega Sceptile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Mega Sceptile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO players will help you take down this Raid and earn Mega Energy during the Season of Hidden Gems.

The Season of Hidden Gems has begun in Pokémon GO. It kicked off with a Raid Rotation featuring Mega Swampert in Mega Raids and the Lake Trio in Tier Five Raids. Now, we are seeing a shift as Mega Sceptile takes over Mega Raids and Nihilego invades Tier Five raids with a Shiny release. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Sceptile so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Sceptile. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Sceptile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sceptile counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Power Snow, Weather Ball

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sceptile with efficiency.

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Beartic: Powder Snow, Ice Punch

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Vanilluxe: Frost Breath, Blizzard

Chill Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, Techno Blast Chill

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

Hisuian Avalugg: Powder Snow, Blizzard

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Sceptile can be defeated with one trainers, but it would be very difficult. To do so, you must use the Ice-type attacks above to take advantage of its double weakness as a Grass/Dragon-type in this Mega form. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that a successful catch with a Pinap Berry would yield extra Treecko Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

