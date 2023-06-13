Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, mega raid, pokemon, pokemon go, sceptile
Mega Sceptile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
Our Mega Sceptile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO players will help you take down this Raid and earn Mega Energy during the Season of Hidden Gems.
The Season of Hidden Gems has begun in Pokémon GO. It kicked off with a Raid Rotation featuring Mega Swampert in Mega Raids and the Lake Trio in Tier Five Raids. Now, we are seeing a shift as Mega Sceptile takes over Mega Raids and Nihilego invades Tier Five raids with a Shiny release. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Sceptile so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Sceptile. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Sceptile Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sceptile counters as such:
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Power Snow, Weather Ball
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sceptile with efficiency.
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Beartic: Powder Snow, Ice Punch
- Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Vanilluxe: Frost Breath, Blizzard
- Chill Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, Techno Blast Chill
- Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam
- Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball
- Hisuian Avalugg: Powder Snow, Blizzard
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Sceptile can be defeated with one trainers, but it would be very difficult. To do so, you must use the Ice-type attacks above to take advantage of its double weakness as a Grass/Dragon-type in this Mega form. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that a successful catch with a Pinap Berry would yield extra Treecko Candy.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!