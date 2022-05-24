Melatonin Will Release A Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Half Asleep revealed today they will have a free demo for their upcoming game Melatonin at Steam Next Fest. This game looks pretty cool as you are essentially playing a game about dreams that are rooted in rhythm mechanics. Complete with cool animations that bring the world and the characters within it to life, even though you're sleeping on the couch with the TV on. The game isn't set to come out until sometime in Q3 2022, but you can try out the free demo when the festival kicks off on June 13th. You can read up a bit more on the game down below and check out the awesome trailer that shows off some of what you can do in the game.

Melatonin is a rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. It uses animations and sound cues to keep you on beat without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and vibrant music. Every level in Melatonin introduces a new way to follow the rhythm. As you progress through the game, you'll unlock more chapters, challenge modes, and mashups. Unfamiliar with rhythm games? Practice mode is used to guide you through the beat and assist options are included to help you if you're feeling lost. Melatonin explores the relationship between the dreams we have when we're asleep and the experiences we go through when we're awake. Piece together elements about the main character's life as you dive deeper and deeper into their dreams at night. The game features a colorful visual style with art and animations that have been fully hand-drawn for resolutions up to 4K. The vivid music has also been produced to flow with the gameplay and visuals for an immersive experience.