Menherarium Confirmed For Launch in Mid-February

The blood-betting roguelite dice survival game Menherarium has been confirmed for release on PC via Steam in mid-February

Article Summary Menherarium launches on PC via Steam in mid-February, bringing a fresh roguelite dice survival twist.

Face off against Menhera-chan, a quirky, bloodthirsty gambler, in a seven-day high-stakes dice gauntlet.

Recover blood, break rules for thrills, and use coins to buy health, rerolls, and tactical gameplay boosts.

Master the Menhera Network's daily grading and outsmart Menhera-chan for a true blood-pumping challenge.

Indie game developer Tezcatlipoca and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have confirmed the launch date of their latest title, Menherarium. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a blood-betting roguelite that has been mixed with dice survival mechanics, as you bet pints of blood against a clingy menhera girl. You can see more of what all that is about in the trailer here, as it arrives on Steam on February 18, 2026.

Menherarium

Meet Menhera-chan, a charming yet psychotic gambling connoisseur who may or may not enjoy the taste of blood. Endure a seven-day gauntlet of throwing dice with Menhera-Chan, where each day punctures the jugular with new rules to remember — not to worry, she doesn't mind a broken rule here and there. Roll the dice each day to recover blood, but throw a bad hand, and Menhera-chan sips a bit of the player's blood. Stop the bleeding with health-restoring items, and tilt the odds in your favor with modifiable dice and re-roll chances.

End each day by tuning into the Menhera Network, where she grades each day's performance based on various categories, including Vitality, GutsChivalry, and Likeability. Why do those metrics matter while gambling? Remember, Menhara-chan is a bit quirky, to say the least. Menhara-chan grants coins for every day survived — use them to purchase consumables, extra rolls, or emergency health kits. Cheat and outthink Menhera-chan to survive as many days as possible before the seventh day approaches. Who knows how satiated she'll be by the end of this bloody affair?

Endure a bloody seven-day gambling masquerade against the sweet but menacing Menhera-chan. Roll the dice to recover blood, but don't be afraid to break the rules…she actually likes that. Collect hard-earned coins at the end of every day (is that technically…blood money?) and spend them on vital resources like health kits and re-rolls to bend the odds in your favor.

