Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mobile Games, Neowiz | Tagged: Merge Survival: Wasteland, Stickyhand Inc.

Merge Survival: Wasteland Reveals 1.5 Anniversary Update

Merge Survival: Wasteland has an anniversary update happening now, as the game is celebrating the 1.5 Anniversary for some reason

Article Summary Merge Survival: Wasteland celebrates an unusual 1.5 Anniversary with exciting new features.

Players access new wallpapers and exclusive coupon codes for in-game rewards.

New communication features and real-time Badland Treasure Race boost participation.

Festive events like Puzzle Diary and Seed's Operation Christmas spread holiday cheer.

Stickyhand Inc. and Neowiz have joined the trend of celebrating random anniversaries, as Merge Survival: Wasteland will be celebrating its 1.5 Anniversary. Yet again, falling into the trap that almost every mobile company does these days, of picking an arbitrary number and calling it an anniversary just to hold an event. Does it have any real special meaning? No, not really. You could call this the 18-Month Anniversary, and it would still hold the same gravitas. But hey, it's their game, and if this is how they want to do events, let them do it! We have the details of the celebration below as its now live on iOS and Android.

Merge Survival: Wasteland

Starting now, anyone can access new wallpapers and SNS profile images to personalize the background of their PC, mobile, or smartwatch. Most of the backgrounds heavily feature everyone's favorite Wasteland dog, Seed! In addition, players can access coupon codes to get great details on energy, coins, gems, inventory, Seed's antique hourglass, and the '1.5th Anniversary Balloon' to decorate their camps. The enabled player communication feature is one of the big quality-of-life features added in the 1.5 anniversary update. Players can now actively communicate while playing to increase game participation. Merge Survival also welcomes a new 'Badland Treasure Race' event, where it's a race in real time over a total of 3 rounds. Users who reach the treasure first will obtain a special reward!

Other events include 'Puzzle Diary,' where players complete a board by picking out puzzle pieces to complete a character's picture diary, and 'Seed's Operation Christmas,' a lucky point drawing event. Three types of holiday items can be obtained by participating in a draw using the luck points obtained through Merge Play. The new offerings hope to immerse users in the Christmas spirit by creating a warm and colorful holiday atmosphere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!